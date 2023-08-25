Cormark Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,513. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.32 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

