Cormark Downgrades Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to Reduce

Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SOT.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.82.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

