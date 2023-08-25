Cormark Lowers ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Price Target to C$0.30

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:ART traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.13. 50,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,702. The firm has a market cap of C$25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.29. ARHT Media has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 106.23% and a negative net margin of 122.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 million.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

