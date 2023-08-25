Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $144.28. 114,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $178.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

