Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 5,905,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,309,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

