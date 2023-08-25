Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 151,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,647. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.