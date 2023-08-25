Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 732,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.