Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in Squarespace by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,237 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 714.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 175,954 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,531. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

