Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock remained flat at $51.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 167,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,331. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

NorthWestern Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

