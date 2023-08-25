Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 136,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,810.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie bought 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,810.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,715 shares of company stock valued at $127,013 in the last 90 days. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

