Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,590,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 258,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $257,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 710,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $257,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 710,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,333 shares of company stock worth $1,953,614. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

