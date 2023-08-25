Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 1,714,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

