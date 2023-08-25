Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $2.49 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $95.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00027713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

