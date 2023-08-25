Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in INNOVATE were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 69.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VATE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 111,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,363. The company has a market cap of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.30. INNOVATE Corp. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

