Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Home Plate Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the second quarter worth $138,000.

Home Plate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HPLT remained flat at $10.46 during trading hours on Friday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

