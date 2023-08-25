Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $522,000 in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $10,205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $5,254,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.