Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

