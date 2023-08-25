Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Cartica Acquisition makes up about 1.4% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 1.77% of Cartica Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CITE. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,498,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 308,962 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 195,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.