Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GTAC stock remained flat at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

