Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,332. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

