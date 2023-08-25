Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE BAP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.70. 26,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.33 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

