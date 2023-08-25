Credit Suisse Group Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $551.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $551.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $386.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 32.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

