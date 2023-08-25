Credit Suisse Group Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.98.

TSE:TD traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$76.32 and a 1-year high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

