Credit Suisse Group Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.98.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.