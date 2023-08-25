Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $940.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

