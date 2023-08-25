Critical Analysis: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) vs. Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jet.AI and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Blade Air Mobility -24.82% -16.29% -13.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Jet.AI and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.6% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jet.AI and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 58.71 Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.58 -$27.26 million ($0.65) -4.80

Jet.AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

