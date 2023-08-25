Cronos Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $6.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

