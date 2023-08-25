CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.62

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $19.97. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 13,965 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAPL shares. StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 143.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

