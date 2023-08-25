Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Michael Lee-Chin Acquires 1,400 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lee-Chin purchased 1,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,124.96.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of CRWN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

