Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Michael Lee-Chin Acquires 1,400 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lee-Chin purchased 1,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,124.96.
Crown Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of CRWN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
