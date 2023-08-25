Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $136,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 44.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,702,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,194,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. 844,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.