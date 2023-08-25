Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

CCK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

