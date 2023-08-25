CSFB Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

TSE HBM opened at C$6.42 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

