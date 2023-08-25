Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Shares Gap Up to $95.16

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.16, but opened at $97.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers shares last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 12,426 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,850,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

