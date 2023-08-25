Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,433 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $217,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,181,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,632,004.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,139.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.23 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

