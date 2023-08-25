Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,433 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $217,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,181,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,632,004.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,139.00.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.
- On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88.
- On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.
- On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.23 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
