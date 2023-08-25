CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Anna Kan Buys 900 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director Anna Kan bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 376,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

