CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 166,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of CVS Health worth $175,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $99,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.93. 798,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.