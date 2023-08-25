CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,565 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 1,767,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,702. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

