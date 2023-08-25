Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $134.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.66.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

