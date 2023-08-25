Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.53. 672,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,163. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

