Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 1,012.5% in August

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,012.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $188.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.44. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $209.45.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

