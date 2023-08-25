Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 1,012.5% in August

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,012.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
