DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 381.3% in August

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DatChat Stock Performance

Shares of DATS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 34,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,797. DatChat has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the first quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in DatChat in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

