Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.89. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,540 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.