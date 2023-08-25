Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.89. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,540 shares traded.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dawson Geophysical
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.