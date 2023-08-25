DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.30. Approximately 782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 988% from the average daily volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

