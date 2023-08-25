Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $380.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.53.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $386.64 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 32.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

