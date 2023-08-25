Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of DFMTF stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,606. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.
About Defense Metals
