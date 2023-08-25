Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,387,690,416 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

