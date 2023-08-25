Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Destiny Capital Corp CO cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,596. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

