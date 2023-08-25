Destiny Capital Corp CO Purchases 494 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

