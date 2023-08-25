DeXe 1-Day Volume Hits $726,952.41 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $78.39 million and $726,952.41 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00008265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.14116156 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $912,747.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

