dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.98

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.75 million and approximately $1,083.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,240,808 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98075213 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $558.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

