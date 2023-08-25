DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

