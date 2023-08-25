DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.17.
Read Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Read More
